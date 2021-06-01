Brokerages Expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.20 Million

Analysts forecast that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will announce $24.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. O2Micro International reported sales of $17.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year sales of $97.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $98.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $107.20 million, with estimates ranging from $105.20 million to $109.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 11.80%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of O2Micro International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in O2Micro International in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in O2Micro International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in O2Micro International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OIIM remained flat at $$7.43 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,265. O2Micro International has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $202.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

