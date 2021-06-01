$13.79 Million in Sales Expected for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will announce sales of $13.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.08 million and the highest is $16.96 million. OrganiGram posted sales of $13.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year sales of $59.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.32 million to $68.91 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $93.19 million, with estimates ranging from $84.93 million to $100.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 315.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 2,833.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 1,266.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OrganiGram stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,159,822. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $879.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.15. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

