AmonD Hits Market Capitalization of $3.01 Million (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last week, AmonD has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and $9,570.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00061849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.35 or 0.00298954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.26 or 0.00191099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $362.02 or 0.00998868 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 832,935,970 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

