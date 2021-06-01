Brokerages Expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.03. Cytosorbents posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cytosorbents by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,016,000 after purchasing an additional 68,756 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 19,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.99. 5,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,295. The stock has a market cap of $346.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 0.27. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

