Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $385.55 million.

HRVSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Harvest Health & Recreation from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Harvest Health & Recreation alerts:

Shares of HRVSF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.14. 252,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,207. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. Harvest Health & Recreation has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The medicinal cannabis company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

About Harvest Health & Recreation

Harvest Health and Recreation, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, processes, sells, and retails inhalable, ingestible, and topical cannabis products in the United States. The company offers cannabis oil products; inhalables, including flower, dabbable concentrates, pre-filled vaporizer pens, and cartridges; and capsules, tinctures, and cannabis product edibles, including chocolates, gummies, mints, fruit chews, and dissolvable mouth strips under the Avenue, CBX SCIENCES, EVOLAB, ALCHEMY, CHROMA, CO2LORS, GOODSUN, MODERN FLOWER, and ROLL ONE brand names.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Health & Recreation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Health & Recreation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.