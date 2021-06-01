Forsta AP Fonden Has $33.62 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in NIKE were worth $33,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.72. 221,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,993,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.02. The company has a market cap of $214.43 billion, a PE ratio of 64.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.44 and a 12 month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

