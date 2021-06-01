Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 2,258 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 468,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,729 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 509,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,967,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,573. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $71.06 and a 12 month high of $102.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

