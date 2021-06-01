Bluesphere Advisors LLC Has $306,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $317.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,865. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.31 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $337.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 5,575.49% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.07.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

