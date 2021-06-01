Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 17,211 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,941,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 17,211 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.7% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $411,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.22.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.21. 100,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,867,722. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

