Community Bank of Raymore Buys 140 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Community Bank of Raymore raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in AbbVie by 707.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 78,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.31.

ABBV stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.51. 114,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,489,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $198.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $118.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

