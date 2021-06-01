Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Raised by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 720,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,705,000 after buying an additional 24,794 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 109,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $627,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $59.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $251.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.46.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

