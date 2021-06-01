$0.47 EPS Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Axalta Coating Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 413.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXTA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXTA stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.94. 68,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230,062. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 90.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

