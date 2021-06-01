iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Bluesphere Advisors LLC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 123.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

IWM stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,577,610. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.74. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $133.28 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

