AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Given Sector perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB) in a research report report published on Saturday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AJB. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of GBX 376.25 ($4.92).

Get AJ Bell alerts:

AJB traded up GBX 5.75 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 429.95 ($5.62). 495,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,451. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 438.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 436.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31. AJ Bell has a 12-month low of GBX 367 ($4.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 487 ($6.36). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.46 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is 0.42%.

AJ Bell Company Profile

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.