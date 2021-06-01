XinFin Network (XDC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.51 Million

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 1st. XinFin Network has a market cap of $697.59 million and $4.51 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XinFin Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XinFin Network has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.70 or 0.01249954 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XinFin Network Profile

XinFin Network (XDC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,670,119,410 coins and its circulating supply is 12,270,119,410 coins. The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XinFin Network is xinfin.org . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

XinFin Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using US dollars.

