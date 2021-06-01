China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.12 million-$92.04 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.22 million.

China Online Education Group stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.80. 1,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,482. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average of $23.08. The firm has a market cap of $233.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of -0.83. China Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.77%.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.