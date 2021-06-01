Zacks: Analysts Expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will post sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Resideo Technologies reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $6.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,160.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 165.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE REZI traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.76. 6,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,301. Resideo Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44.

Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

