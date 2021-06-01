iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.95 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will announce sales of $72.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.00 million and the highest is $76.32 million. iRhythm Technologies reported sales of $50.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year sales of $302.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $279.60 million to $320.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $328.10 million, with estimates ranging from $272.00 million to $360.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (down previously from $288.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,532. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $70.35 and a fifty-two week high of $286.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.18.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

