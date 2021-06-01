Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 17,566 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,566 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $19,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $188.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,811,326. The company has a market capitalization of $174.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.