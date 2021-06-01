NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Decreased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 18.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,726 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.6% of Dakota Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,958,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 307.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 35,421 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 282.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 324.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $20,364,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,416 shares of company stock worth $17,414,387 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.57. 93,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,014,181. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

