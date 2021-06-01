Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $32.74 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,702 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up approximately 1.0% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $32,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in Eaton by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.9% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,884 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,243. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

Shares of ETN traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.42. The stock had a trading volume of 14,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,437. The firm has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.28. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $82.44 and a one year high of $149.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 71.70%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

