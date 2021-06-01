Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 963,113 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 738.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,093,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 963,113 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $155,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI traded up $6.60 on Tuesday, hitting $118.00. The company had a trading volume of 28,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,430. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.24 and a beta of 2.62. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $187.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.93 million. On average, analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

In other news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 17,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $2,273,734.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,169.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $1,154,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,974.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,971,134 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

