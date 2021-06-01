Nottingham Advisors Inc. Buys 2,126 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,267,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,808,000 after purchasing an additional 95,966 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,087,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,840,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,055,000 after purchasing an additional 298,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,180,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,010,000 after acquiring an additional 123,841 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,194. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $76.35.

