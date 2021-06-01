Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Has $14.12 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,649 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 6.4% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $14,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000.

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,012. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $102.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.15 and its 200 day moving average is $94.90.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

