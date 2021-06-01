Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.60

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 208284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SESN shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.27). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sesen Bio by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,904,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

