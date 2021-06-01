Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.59

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.59 and last traded at C$3.54, with a volume of 24593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMQ shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

The stock has a market cap of C$516.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 13.77, a current ratio of 13.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

