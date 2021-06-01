Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.83

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$12.83 and last traded at C$12.66, with a volume of 37713 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.68.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.94. The stock has a market cap of C$491.45 million and a P/E ratio of 13.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio is 83.66%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN)

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

