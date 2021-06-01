Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $78.40

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 78.40 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 75.17 ($0.98), with a volume of 497230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.10 ($0.93).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GEMD shares. Barclays increased their price target on Gem Diamonds from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 77 ($1.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 69.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of £105.30 million and a PE ratio of 10.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 23,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total value of £15,686.24 ($20,494.17).

Gem Diamonds Company Profile (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.