Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,300,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000.

VTI traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.76. The company had a trading volume of 35,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,892. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.13 and a 200-day moving average of $202.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $149.85 and a 1-year high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

