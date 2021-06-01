Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Nelson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Diageo by 25.5% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 227,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,500,000 after buying an additional 46,197 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Diageo by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Diageo by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Diageo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,982,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $193.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $193.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.92 and a 200-day moving average of $167.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

