GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $103 million-$108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.24 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAN from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. GAN presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of GAN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.55. The company had a trading volume of 10,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,303. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.14. GAN has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $737.28 million and a PE ratio of -20.65.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). GAN had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. The company had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.81 million. GAN’s revenue was up 263.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that GAN will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GAN news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of GAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,159.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

