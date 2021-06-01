Fractal Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last week, Fractal has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Fractal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001053 BTC on major exchanges. Fractal has a market cap of $6.27 million and $757,329.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fractal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00061693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.06 or 0.00300852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.75 or 0.00191400 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.53 or 0.01006559 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FCLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.