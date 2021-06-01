Nework Price Down 6.2% Over Last Week (NKC)

Nework (CURRENCY:NKC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Nework has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $13,744.00 worth of Nework was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nework coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nework has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Nework

Nework (NKC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2016. Nework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,586,172 coins. Nework’s official message board is medium.com/@nework . Nework’s official website is nework.pro . Nework’s official Twitter account is @Neworkpro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nukecoinz is a PoW cryptocurrency created to fight the abundance of low quality cryptocurrencies in existence. NKC can be sent worldwide for a small fee and almos instantly.”

Nework Coin Trading

