HeartBout (HB) Price Tops $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last week, HeartBout has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. One HeartBout coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $192,429.16 and approximately $981.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00082038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00021390 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.63 or 0.01015201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,508.43 or 0.09768112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00091639 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HB is a coin. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

