Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Position Lifted by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $21.64. 2,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,370. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $21.95.

