Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Has $6.27 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.4% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 468,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,943,000 after acquiring an additional 12,729 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 509,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,967,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $101.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,573. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.58. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $71.06 and a one year high of $102.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.