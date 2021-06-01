Dohj LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dohj LLC cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 83.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,463 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 518.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 112,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,194,000 after purchasing an additional 94,042 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $2,447,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.14. 125,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,599,590. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $113.76 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $330.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.13.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.