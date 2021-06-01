Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) fell 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.51 and last traded at $22.51. 2,072 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 318,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNA. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.10 million and a PE ratio of -8.51.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 763.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 4,600 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $128,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,158.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,776,000 after acquiring an additional 49,925 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,672,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.