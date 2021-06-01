Davidson Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,134 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 0.7% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in American Tower by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.72. The company had a trading volume of 25,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $116.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.22. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.38.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.83.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

