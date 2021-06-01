Morpheus Labs Price Up 0.1% This Week (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $15.60 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00082011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00021594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.83 or 0.01016185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,496.85 or 0.09740038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00091801 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs' total supply is 723,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,303,958 coins. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

