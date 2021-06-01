WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) versus Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Head to Head Contrast

WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) and Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares WCF Bancorp and Columbia Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Columbia Financial 22.32% 7.52% 0.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WCF Bancorp and Columbia Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WCF Bancorp $5.07 million 4.03 $230,000.00 N/A N/A Columbia Financial $326.98 million 5.93 $57.60 million $0.57 31.32

Columbia Financial has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.1% of Columbia Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Columbia Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for WCF Bancorp and Columbia Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Columbia Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Columbia Financial has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 24.58%. Given Columbia Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Columbia Financial is more favorable than WCF Bancorp.

Summary

Columbia Financial beats WCF Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

WCF Bancorp Company Profile

WCF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposit accounts, such as statement savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; non-owner occupied one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising new and used automobile loans, home improvement and home equity loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit. The company also invests in investment securities. WCF Bancorp, Inc. conducts its operations from two offices located in Webster City, Iowa and Independence, Iowa. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Webster City, Iowa.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans that include automobiles and personal loans, as well as unsecured and overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers title insurance products; wealth management services; and cash management services, including remote deposit, lockbox service, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 full-service banking offices in twelve of New Jersey's 21 counties. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

