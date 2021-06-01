Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zosano Pharma’s earnings. Zosano Pharma posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zosano Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zosano Pharma.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08).

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Zosano Pharma from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:ZSAN remained flat at $$0.80 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,975,989. Zosano Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 3.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZSAN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,314,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 221,847 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

