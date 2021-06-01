First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,532,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter.

SKYY stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $97.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,391. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.35. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $67.77 and a 1 year high of $112.02.

