Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reaffirms Buy Rating for Royal Mail (LON:RMG)

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 68.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 763 ($9.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 801 ($10.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 558.30 ($7.29).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

LON RMG traded up GBX 15.20 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 593.80 ($7.76). 4,142,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,573. Royal Mail has a one year low of GBX 151.33 ($1.98) and a one year high of GBX 611.80 ($7.99). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,699.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 728.41. The stock has a market cap of £5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.