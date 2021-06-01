Oddo Bhf Upgrades Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) to “Neutral”

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SEYMF. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente stock remained flat at $$16.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.94. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It also offers solar power plant custom operation and maintenance services.

