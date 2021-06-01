Freedom Day Solutions LLC Purchases 428 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 61,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE FNF traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $47.41. 11,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,070. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.60. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

In related news, Director Douglas K. Ammerman sold 28,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $1,320,026.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,162,554.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $414,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,660.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 739,092 shares of company stock valued at $32,309,114. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

