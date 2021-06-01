GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Up 6.9%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s stock price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $244.00 and last traded at $237.40. 109,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,821,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GME. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. GameStop presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $37.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.59 and a beta of -2.08.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,656,000 after purchasing an additional 616,828 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,050,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GameStop by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,996 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,429,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GameStop by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,032,000 after buying an additional 84,454 shares in the last quarter. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

