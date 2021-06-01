Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) dropped 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.37 and last traded at $45.49. Approximately 2,705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 362,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.09.

KYMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.75.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $767,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,005,127.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 229,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $12,958,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,697 shares of company stock valued at $17,010,232 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

