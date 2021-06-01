MACRO Consulting Group Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,733 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.2% of MACRO Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $230,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.32.

Shares of UNP traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.08. The company had a trading volume of 21,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,526. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $150.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $161.41 and a 1-year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

