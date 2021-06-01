Fetch.ai (FET) Price Hits $0.31 on Exchanges

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $234.92 million and $19.46 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000877 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00081770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00021719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.79 or 0.01018517 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,499.14 or 0.09743079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00091606 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

